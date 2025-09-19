HVAC Techs Bring Lasting Impact to rural Panamanian Clinic

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jedidiah Floyd, a heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration technician with the 45th Civil Engineer Squadron, measures for a HVAC installation at Centro de Salud de La Mesa during exercise AMISTAD 2025 in La Mesa, Panama, Sept. 17, 2025. AMISTAD 2025 pairs U.S. and Panamanian technicians to restore vital cooling systems for patient rooms, labs and therapy spaces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)