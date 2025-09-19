HVAC Techs Bring Lasting Impact to rural Panamanian Clinic

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen carry in a new condenser unit for installation during exercise AMISTAD 2025 in Los Santos Province, Panama, Sept. 17, 2025. Replacing failing HVAC systems ensures patients and medical staff have a cooler, more reliable care environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)