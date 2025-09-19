U.S. Air Force Airmen carry in a new condenser unit for installation during exercise AMISTAD 2025 in Los Santos Province, Panama, Sept. 17, 2025. Replacing failing HVAC systems ensures patients and medical staff have a cooler, more reliable care environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.19.2025 23:30
|Photo ID:
|9328740
|VIRIN:
|250917-F-WJ837-1459
|Resolution:
|8640x5760
|Size:
|13.28 MB
|Location:
|LA MESA, PA
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, HVAC Techs Bring Lasting Impact to rural Panamanian Clinic [Image 10 of 10], by Andrea Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
HVAC Techs Bring Lasting Impact to rural Panamanian Clinic
No keywords found.