HVAC Techs Bring Lasting Impact to rural Panamanian Clinic

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Runlin Liu, a heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration technician with the 49th Civil Engineer Squadron, strips wires for a new HVAC system at Centro de Salud de La Mesa during exercise AMISTAD 2025 in La Mesa, Panama, Sept. 17, 2025. Panamanian and U.S. technicians shared skills and methods while completing the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)