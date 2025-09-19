Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HVAC Techs Bring Lasting Impact to rural Panamanian Clinic [Image 2 of 10]

    HVAC Techs Bring Lasting Impact to rural Panamanian Clinic

    LA MESA, PANAMA

    09.17.2025

    Photo by Andrea Jenkins 

    Air Forces Southern

    An old condenser unit sits outside Centro de Salud de La Mesa Clinic after being removed during exercise AMISTAD 2025 in La Mesa, Panama, Sept. 17, 2025. The clinic, built in the 1960s, continues to serve hundreds of patients daily and is receiving upgraded HVAC systems installed by U.S. Air Force heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration technicians working alongside Panamanian counterparts. HVAC repairs carried out during AMISTAD 2025 directly supported the mission’s goal of improving healthcare access and strengthening partnerships in Panama. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)

    Date Taken: 09.17.2025
    Date Posted: 09.19.2025 23:30
    Photo ID: 9328737
    VIRIN: 250917-F-WJ837-1554
    Resolution: 7548x5032
    Size: 10.31 MB
    Location: LA MESA, PA
    HVAC Techs Bring Lasting Impact to rural Panamanian Clinic

