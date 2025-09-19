HVAC Techs Bring Lasting Impact to rural Panamanian Clinic

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An old condenser unit sits outside Centro de Salud de La Mesa Clinic after being removed during exercise AMISTAD 2025 in La Mesa, Panama, Sept. 17, 2025. The clinic, built in the 1960s, continues to serve hundreds of patients daily and is receiving upgraded HVAC systems installed by U.S. Air Force heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration technicians working alongside Panamanian counterparts. HVAC repairs carried out during AMISTAD 2025 directly supported the mission’s goal of improving healthcare access and strengthening partnerships in Panama. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)