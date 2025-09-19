HVAC Techs Bring Lasting Impact to rural Panamanian Clinic

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jedidiah Floyd, a heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration technician with the 45th Civil Engineer Squadron, pushes hoses through the wall as Staff Sgt. Runlin Liu, a HVAC technician from the 49th Civil Engineer Squadron, holds a new AC unit at Centro de Salud de La Mesa during exercise AMISTAD 2025 in La Mesa, Panama, Sept. 17, 2025. The HVAC mission highlighted AMISTAD 2025’s focus on readiness and capacity-building across Panama’s rural health clinics. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)