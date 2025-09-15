Camp Foster hosts military baby shower

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Heidi Murkoff, author of “What to expect when you’re expecting ,” signs a copy of her book after a baby shower at Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 12, 2025. Murkoff signed multiple copies of her book for new and soon-to-be parents. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Joseph Kreis)