    Camp Foster hosts military baby shower [Image 11 of 11]

    Camp Foster hosts military baby shower

    CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.12.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Joseph Kreis 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    Heidi Murkoff, author of “What to expect when you’re expecting ,” signs a copy of her book after a baby shower at Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 12, 2025. Murkoff signed multiple copies of her book for new and soon-to-be parents. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Joseph Kreis)

    Date Taken: 09.12.2025
    Date Posted: 09.16.2025 21:37
    Photo ID: 9319889
    VIRIN: 250912-M-NV658-1114
    Resolution: 4513x3009
    Size: 5.57 MB
    Location: CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP
    This work, Camp Foster hosts military baby shower [Image 11 of 11], by LCpl Joseph Kreis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Baby Shower
    Heidi Murkoff
    USMC
    Camp Foster

