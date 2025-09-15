Camp Foster hosts military baby shower

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Madison Heifner, a military spouse, and Heidi Murkoff, author of “What to Expect When You’re Expecting ,” pose for a photo during a baby shower at Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 12, 2025. Military spouses were encouraged to participate in baby shower games as a way to educate and celebrate new and soon-to-be parents. Heifner is a native of Kentucky and Murkoff is a native of New York. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Joseph Kreis)