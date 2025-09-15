Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Camp Foster hosts military baby shower [Image 5 of 11]

    CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.12.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Joseph Kreis 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Anthony Toral, a metal worker with 3rd Maintenance Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, and Heidi Murkoff, author of “What to Expect When You’re Expecting ,” pose for a photo during a baby shower at Camp Foster , Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 12, 2025. The baby shower was organized to provide information on what to expect when having a child. Heifner is a native of Texas and Murkoff is a native of New York. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Joseph Kreis)

    Date Taken: 09.12.2025
    Date Posted: 09.16.2025 21:37
    Photo ID: 9319883
    VIRIN: 250912-M-NV658-1047
    Resolution: 5198x3465
    Size: 6.66 MB
    Location: CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP
