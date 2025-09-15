Camp Foster hosts military baby shower

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Anthony Toral, a metal worker with 3rd Maintenance Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, and Heidi Murkoff, author of “What to Expect When You’re Expecting ,” pose for a photo during a baby shower at Camp Foster , Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 12, 2025. The baby shower was organized to provide information on what to expect when having a child. Heifner is a native of Texas and Murkoff is a native of New York. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Joseph Kreis)
