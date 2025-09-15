Camp Foster hosts military baby shower

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Tatiana Barnett, a combat graphics specialist, with Communication Strategy and Operations, Marine Corps Installations Pacific, and Heidi Murkoff, author of “What to Expect When You’re Expecting ,” listen to a conversation during a baby shower at Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 12, 2025. The baby shower aimed to help guide and connect military families and expecting parents. Barnett is a native of Oklahoma and Murkoff is a native of New York. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Joseph Kreis)
