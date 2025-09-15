Camp Foster hosts military baby shower

Heidi Murkoff, author of “What to Expect When You’re Expecting ,” and U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Luis Ramos, a logistics officer with 3rd Marine Logistics Group, speak to an attendee during a baby shower at Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 12, 2025. The baby shower welcomed military and civilian personnel to celebrate and educate newly and soon-to-be parents. Ramos and Murkoff are both natives of New York. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Joseph Kreis)
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.16.2025 21:37
|Photo ID:
|9319881
|VIRIN:
|250912-M-NV658-1031
|Resolution:
|3891x2594
|Size:
|4.23 MB
|Location:
|CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
