Camp Foster hosts military baby shower

Heidi Murkoff, author of “What to Expect When You’re Expecting ,” answers questions from the audience during a baby shower at Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 12, 2025. Murkoff was asked a variety of questions regarding the hardships of being a new parent and what she did to overcome those difficulties. Murkoff is a native of New York. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Joseph Kreis)