Camp Foster hosts military baby shower

U.S. service members and their spouses pose for a group photo during a baby shower at Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 12, 2025. The event aimed to educate and celebrate newly and soon-to-be parents in the military. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Joseph Kreis)