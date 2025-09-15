Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Camp Foster hosts military baby shower [Image 10 of 11]

    Camp Foster hosts military baby shower

    CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.12.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Joseph Kreis 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    U.S. service members and their spouses pose for a group photo during a baby shower at Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 12, 2025. The event aimed to educate and celebrate newly and soon-to-be parents in the military. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Joseph Kreis)

    Date Taken: 09.12.2025
    Date Posted: 09.16.2025 21:37
    Photo ID: 9319888
    VIRIN: 250912-M-NV658-1098
    Resolution: 5232x3488
    Size: 10.02 MB
    Location: CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP
    This work, Camp Foster hosts military baby shower [Image 11 of 11], by LCpl Joseph Kreis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Baby Shower
    Heidi Murkoff
    USMC
    Camp Foster

