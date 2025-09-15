Camp Foster hosts military baby shower

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Joselin GarciaHernandez, an administrative specialist with 3rd Marine Logistics Group, Heidi Murkoff, author of “What to Expect When You’re Expecting,” and Cpl. Ever Ramos, a motor vehicle operator with Combat Logistics Regiment 37, 3rd MLG, pose for a photo at Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 12, 2025. Heidi Murkoff is an American author and mental health advocate most known for her series of books: “What to Expect When You’re Expecting.” The baby shower was hosted to help guide and support military families and soon-to-be parents. GarciaHernandez is a native of Texas, Murkoff is a native of New York and Ramos is a native of New Jersey. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Joseph Kreis)