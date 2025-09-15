Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Camp Foster hosts military baby shower [Image 1 of 11]

    Camp Foster hosts military baby shower

    CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.12.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Joseph Kreis 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Joselin GarciaHernandez, an administrative specialist with 3rd Marine Logistics Group, Heidi Murkoff, author of “What to Expect When You’re Expecting,” and Cpl. Ever Ramos, a motor vehicle operator with Combat Logistics Regiment 37, 3rd MLG, pose for a photo at Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 12, 2025. Heidi Murkoff is an American author and mental health advocate most known for her series of books: “What to Expect When You’re Expecting.” The baby shower was hosted to help guide and support military families and soon-to-be parents. GarciaHernandez is a native of Texas, Murkoff is a native of New York and Ramos is a native of New Jersey. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Joseph Kreis)

