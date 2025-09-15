Camp Foster hosts military baby shower

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Joselin GarciaHernandez, an administrative specialist with 3rd Marine Logistics Group, Heidi Murkoff, author of “What to Expect When You’re Expecting,” and Cpl. Ever Ramos, a motor vehicle operator with Combat Logistics Regiment 37, 3rd MLG, pose for a photo at Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 12, 2025. Heidi Murkoff is an American author and mental health advocate most known for her series of books: “What to Expect When You’re Expecting.” The baby shower was hosted to help guide and support military families and soon-to-be parents. GarciaHernandez is a native of Texas, Murkoff is a native of New York and Ramos is a native of New Jersey. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Joseph Kreis)
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.16.2025 21:37
|Photo ID:
|9319879
|VIRIN:
|250912-M-NV658-1006
|Resolution:
|5203x3469
|Size:
|8.39 MB
|Location:
|CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|0
