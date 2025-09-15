Camp Foster hosts military baby shower

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A modeling clay figure of a baby in the palm of a participant’s hands during a baby shower at Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 12, 2025. Military service members and their spouses played a variety of baby shower games; one of those games included creating objects related to parent-hood out of modeling clay. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Joseph Kreis)