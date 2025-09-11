Pathfinders unite for 9/11 remembrance

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A firefighter places a white rose at the base of the flagpole during a 9/11 memorial ceremony at RAF Alconbury Middle High School, England, Sept. 11, 2025. White roses were laid in memory of those who lost their lives during the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jessica Avallone)