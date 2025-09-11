Pathfinders unite for 9/11 remembrance

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen and Junior ROTC cadets stand in formation during a 9/11 memorial ceremony at RAF Alconbury Middle High School, England, Sept. 11, 2025. The ceremony honored the lives lost during the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jessica Avallone)