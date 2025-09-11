Pathfinders unite for 9/11 remembrance

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force leaders stand during a 9/11 memorial ceremony at RAF Alconbury Middle High School, England, Sept. 11, 2025. The ceremony brought together Airmen, students, and community members to remember Sept. 11, 2001. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jessica Avallone)