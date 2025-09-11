Pathfinders unite for 9/11 remembrance

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Junior ROTC cadet holds a white rose during a 9/11 memorial ceremony at RAF Alconbury Middle High School, England, Sept. 11, 2025. The flower was placed in memory of those who lost their lives during the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jessica Avallone)