Pathfinders unite for 9/11 remembrance

Defenders salute during a 9/11 memorial ceremony at RAF Alconbury Middle High School, England, Sept. 11, 2025. Service members, students, and community members gathered to mark the 24th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jessica Avallone)