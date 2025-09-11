Pathfinders unite for 9/11 remembrance

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Junior ROTC cadet renders a salute during a 9/11 memorial ceremony at RAF Alconbury Middle High School, England, Sept. 11, 2025. The ceremony honored the victims, families, and heroes of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jessica Avallone)