Pathfinders unite for 9/11 remembrance

U.S. Air Force Col. Michael G. Fleming, 423rd Air Base Group commander, accepts an American flag during a 9/11 memorial ceremony at RAF Alconbury Middle High School, England, Sept. 11, 2025. The event paid tribute to the victims and heroes of Sept. 11, 2001. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jessica Avallone)