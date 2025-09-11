Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pathfinders unite for 9/11 remembrance [Image 12 of 15]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Pathfinders unite for 9/11 remembrance

    RAF ALCONBURY, UNITED KINGDOM

    09.10.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jessica Avallone 

    501st Combat Support Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Michael G. Fleming, 423rd Air Base Group commander, accepts an American flag during a 9/11 memorial ceremony at RAF Alconbury Middle High School, England, Sept. 11, 2025. The event paid tribute to the victims and heroes of Sept. 11, 2001. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jessica Avallone)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2025
    Date Posted: 09.12.2025 12:38
    Photo ID: 9310191
    VIRIN: 250911-F-KS661-1013
    Resolution: 5125x3417
    Size: 975.41 KB
    Location: RAF ALCONBURY, GB
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pathfinders unite for 9/11 remembrance [Image 15 of 15], by TSgt Jessica Avallone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Pathfinders unite for 9/11 remembrance
    Pathfinders unite for 9/11 remembrance
    Pathfinders unite for 9/11 remembrance
    Pathfinders unite for 9/11 remembrance
    Pathfinders unite for 9/11 remembrance
    Pathfinders unite for 9/11 remembrance
    Pathfinders unite for 9/11 remembrance
    Pathfinders unite for 9/11 remembrance
    Pathfinders unite for 9/11 remembrance
    Pathfinders unite for 9/11 remembrance
    Pathfinders unite for 9/11 remembrance
    Pathfinders unite for 9/11 remembrance
    Pathfinders unite for 9/11 remembrance
    Pathfinders unite for 9/11 remembrance
    Pathfinders unite for 9/11 remembrance

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Pathfinders
    Never Forget
    RAF Alconbury
    501st Combat Support Wing
    Memorial
    9/11

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download