Pathfinders unite for 9/11 remembrance

U.S. Air Force Col. Michael J. Jewell, 501st Combat Support Wing commander, speaks during a 9/11 memorial ceremony at RAF Alconbury Middle High School, England, Sept. 11, 2025. The ceremony included remarks, and a wreath-laying in honor of the lives lost during the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jessica Avallone)