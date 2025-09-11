Pathfinders unite for 9/11 remembrance

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airmen, students, and community members gather for a 9/11 memorial ceremony at RAF Alconbury Middle High School, England, Sept. 11, 2025. The event paid tribute to the victims and heroes of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jessica Avallone)