The members of the school band perform during a 9/11 memorial ceremony at RAF Alconbury Middle High School, England, Sept. 11, 2025. The ceremony included music, remarks, and a wreath-laying in honor of the lives lost during the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jessica Avallone)
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2025 12:38
|Photo ID:
|9310180
|VIRIN:
|250911-F-KS661-1003
|Resolution:
|6048x4032
|Size:
|2.59 MB
|Location:
|RAF ALCONBURY, GB
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pathfinders unite for 9/11 remembrance [Image 15 of 15], by TSgt Jessica Avallone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.