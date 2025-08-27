Arlington National Cemetery Curator Rod Gainer gives a tour of the Memorial Amphitheater Display Room to South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and South Korean First Lady Kim Hye-Kyung, Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2025. While visiting ANC, Lee participated in an Armed Forces Full Honors Wreath-Laying at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2025 09:07
|Photo ID:
|9280132
|VIRIN:
|250826-A-IW468-5348
|Resolution:
|7127x4751
|Size:
|12.07 MB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung Participates in an Armed Forces Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier [Image 41 of 41], by Elizabeth Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.