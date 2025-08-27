South Korean President Lee Jae Myung Participates in an Armed Forces Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung, left, and Joint Task Force - National Capital Region and U.S. Army Military District of Washington Commanding General Brig. Gen. Antoinette Gant walk through the Memorial Amphitheater at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2025. While visiting ANC, Lee participated in an Armed Forces Full Honors Wreath-Laying at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)