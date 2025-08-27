Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    South Korean President Lee Jae Myung Participates in an Armed Forces Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier [Image 31 of 41]

    South Korean President Lee Jae Myung Participates in an Armed Forces Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2025

    Photo by Elizabeth Fraser   

    Arlington National Cemetery   

    Arlington National Cemetery Curator Rod Gainer gives a tour of the Memorial Amphitheater Display Room to South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and South Korean First Lady Kim Hye-Kyung, Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2025. While visiting ANC, Lee participated in an Armed Forces Full Honors Wreath-Laying at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)

    Date Taken: 08.26.2025
    Date Posted: 08.27.2025 09:07
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
    arlington national cemetery
    anc
    republic of korea
    ROK

