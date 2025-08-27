South Korean President Lee Jae Myung Participates in an Armed Forces Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung, left, and Joint Task Force - National Capital Region and U.S. Army Military District of Washington Commanding General Brig. Gen. Antoinette Gant, right, participate in an Armed Forces Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)