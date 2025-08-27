South Korean President Lee Jae Myung, left, and Joint Task Force - National Capital Region and U.S. Army Military District of Washington Commanding General Brig. Gen. Antoinette Gant, right, participate in an Armed Forces Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2025 09:07
|Photo ID:
|9280136
|VIRIN:
|250826-A-IW468-9125
|Resolution:
|8077x5385
|Size:
|23.21 MB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
South Korean President Lee Jae Myung Participates in an Armed Forces Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier