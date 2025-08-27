Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    South Korean President Lee Jae Myung Participates in an Armed Forces Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier [Image 37 of 41]

    South Korean President Lee Jae Myung Participates in an Armed Forces Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2025

    Photo by Elizabeth Fraser   

    Arlington National Cemetery   

    South Korean President Lee Jae Myung, left, and Joint Task Force - National Capital Region and U.S. Army Military District of Washington Commanding General Brig. Gen. Antoinette Gant walk through the Memorial Amphitheater at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2025. While visiting ANC, Lee participated in an Armed Forces Full Honors Wreath-Laying at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)

    Date Taken: 08.26.2025
    Date Posted: 08.27.2025 09:07
    Photo ID: 9280145
    VIRIN: 250826-A-IW468-8740
    Resolution: 6595x4397
    Size: 15.43 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung Participates in an Armed Forces Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier [Image 41 of 41], by Elizabeth Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    arlington national cemetery
    anc
    republic of korea
    ROK

