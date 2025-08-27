A color guard from the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) carry the flag of South Korea in the Memorial Amphitheater at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2025 09:07
|Photo ID:
|9280148
|VIRIN:
|250826-A-IW468-4374
|Resolution:
|8124x5416
|Size:
|19.97 MB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung Participates in an Armed Forces Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier [Image 41 of 41], by Elizabeth Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.