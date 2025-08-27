South Korean President Lee Jae Myung Participates in an Armed Forces Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Office of Army Cemeteries and Army National Military Cemeteries Executive Director Karen Durham-Aguilera presents an ANC Command Coin to South Korean President Lee Jae Myung in the Memorial Amphitheater Display Room at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2025. While visiting ANC, Lee participated in an Armed Forces Full Honors Wreath-Laying at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)