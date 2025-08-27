South Korean President Lee Jae Myung Participates in an Armed Forces Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Arlington National Cemetery Curator Rod Gainer gives a tour of the Memorial Amphitheater Display Room to South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and South Korean First Lady Kim Hye-Kyung, Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2025. While visiting ANC, Lee participated in an Armed Forces Full Honors Wreath-Laying at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)