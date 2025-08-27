Office of Army Cemeteries and Army National Military Cemeteries Executive Director Karen Durham-Aguilera presents a gift to South Korean President Lee Jae Myung in the Memorial Amphitheater Display Room at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2025. While visiting ANC, Lee participated in an Armed Forces Full Honors Wreath-Laying at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2025 09:07
|Photo ID:
|9280141
|VIRIN:
|250826-A-IW468-5531
|Resolution:
|7627x5085
|Size:
|15.23 MB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung Participates in an Armed Forces Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier [Image 41 of 41], by Elizabeth Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.