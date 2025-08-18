Coast Guard Station Sand Key and Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater conduct search and rescue training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Petty Officer 2nd Class Zachary Loesch, a rescue swimmer assigned to U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater, swims toward a training dummy during search and rescue training in Sand Key, Florida, Aug. 13, 2025. U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Clearwaters rescue swimmer shop is the largest in the Coast Guard consisting of over 25 active duty aviation survival technicians. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Riley Perkofski)