Coast Guard Station Sand Key and Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater conduct search and rescue training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Petty Officer 2nd Class Zachary Loesch, a rescue swimmer assigned to U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater, signals to the flight mechanic aboard a hovering MH-60 Jayhawk during search and rescue training in Sand Key, Florida, Aug. 13, 2025. U.S. Coast Guard flight mechanics are responsible for conducting hoist operations and directly control how the swimmer is raised or lowered by the hoist cable. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Riley Perkofski)