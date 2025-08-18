Coast Guard Station Sand Key and Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater conduct search and rescue training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk aircrew flies through the sky during training in Sand Key, Florida, Aug. 13, 2025. U.S. Coast Guard Southeast District units train regularly to stay “semper paratus” or always ready year round. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Riley Perkofski)