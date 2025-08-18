Coast Guard Station Sand Key and Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater conduct search and rescue training

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater helicopter aircrew conducts search and rescue training with Coast Guard Station Sand Key boat crews in Sand Key, Florida, August 13, 2025. U.S. Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg boatcrews regularly hold hoist training with Air Station Clearwater aircrews to maintain their qualifications and crew readiness. Station Stand Key crews and the rest of Sector St. Petersburg’s units responded to 588 search and rescue cases, saving or assisting 713 people in fiscal year 2024. By practicing these precision maneuvers, Sector St. Petersburg crews ensure they are always ready for the call.

