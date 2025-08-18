Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard Station Sand Key and Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater conduct search and rescue training

    Coast Guard Station Sand Key and Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater conduct search and rescue training

    Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Riley Perkofski | Petty Officer 2nd Class Zachary Loesch, a rescue swimmer assigned to U.S. Coast Guard...... read more read more

    CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2025

    Story by Petty Officer 1st Class Riley Perkofski 

    U.S. Coast Guard Southeast District     

    CLEARWATER, Fla. — A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater helicopter aircrew conducts search and rescue training with Coast Guard Station Sand Key boat crews in Sand Key, Florida, August 13, 2025. U.S. Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg boatcrews regularly hold hoist training with Air Station Clearwater aircrews to maintain their qualifications and crew readiness. Station Stand Key crews and the rest of Sector St. Petersburg’s units responded to 588 search and rescue cases, saving or assisting 713 people in fiscal year 2024. By practicing these precision maneuvers, Sector St. Petersburg crews ensure they are always ready for the call.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 08.22.2025
    Date Posted: 08.22.2025 21:53
    Story ID: 546313
    Location: CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 26
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Coast Guard Station Sand Key and Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater conduct search and rescue training
    Coast Guard Station Sand Key and Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater conduct search and rescue training
    Coast Guard Station Sand Key and Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater conduct search and rescue training
    Coast Guard Station Sand Key and Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater conduct search and rescue training
    Coast Guard Station Sand Key and Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater conduct search and rescue training
    Coast Guard Station Sand Key and Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater conduct search and rescue training
    Coast Guard Station Sand Key and Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater conduct search and rescue training
    Coast Guard Station Sand Key and Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater conduct search and rescue training
    Coast Guard Station Sand Key and Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater conduct search and rescue training
    Coast Guard Station Sand Key and Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater conduct search and rescue training
    Coast Guard Station Sand Key and Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater conduct search and rescue training
    Coast Guard Station Sand Key and Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater conduct search and rescue training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Clearwater
    Sand Key
    Coast Guard
    Training
    Search and Rescue
    USCG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download