Coast Guard Station Sand Key and Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater conduct search and rescue training

A U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk aircrew prepares to deploy a rescue swimmer during training in Sand Key, Florida, Aug. 13, 2025. U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater is composed of more than 400 active duty, reserve, Auxiliary and civilian personnel, who provide critical mission support in the Southeast District. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Riley Perkofski)