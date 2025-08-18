Coast Guard Station Sand Key and Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater conduct search and rescue training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk aircrew flies behind a U.S. Coast Guard Station Sand Key 29-foot response boat-small boat crew during training in Sand Key, Florida, Aug. 13, 2025. U.S. Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg boatcrews regularly hold hoist training with Air Station Clearwater aircrews to maintain their qualifications and crew readiness. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Riley Perkofski)