Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard Station Sand Key and Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater conduct search and rescue training [Image 8 of 10]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Coast Guard Station Sand Key and Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater conduct search and rescue training

    CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Riley Perkofski 

    U.S. Coast Guard Southeast District     

    A U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk aircrew flies behind U.S. Coast Guard Station Sand Key boat crews during training in Sand Key, Florida, Aug. 13, 2025. U.S. Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg units carry out operational missions and are composed of over 825 Active Duty and Reserve Military Members, 27 Civilian, and 1800 Auxiliary personnel. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Riley Perkofski)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.13.2025
    Date Posted: 08.22.2025 21:53
    Photo ID: 9273303
    VIRIN: 250813-G-KL910-1568
    Resolution: 5200x3464
    Size: 1.35 MB
    Location: CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    GALLERY

    Coast Guard Station Sand Key and Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater conduct search and rescue training
    Coast Guard Station Sand Key and Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater conduct search and rescue training
    Coast Guard Station Sand Key and Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater conduct search and rescue training
    Coast Guard Station Sand Key and Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater conduct search and rescue training
    Coast Guard Station Sand Key and Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater conduct search and rescue training
    Coast Guard Station Sand Key and Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater conduct search and rescue training
    Coast Guard Station Sand Key and Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater conduct search and rescue training
    Coast Guard Station Sand Key and Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater conduct search and rescue training
    Coast Guard Station Sand Key and Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater conduct search and rescue training
    Coast Guard Station Sand Key and Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater conduct search and rescue training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Coast Guard Station Sand Key and Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater conduct search and rescue training

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download