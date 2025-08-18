Coast Guard Station Sand Key and Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater conduct search and rescue training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk aircrew breaks off behind U.S. Coast Guard Station Sand Key boat crews during training in Sand Key, Florida, Aug. 13, 2025. U.S. Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg units carry out operational missions and are composed of over 825 Active Duty and Reserve Military Members, 27 Civilian, and 1800 Auxiliary personnel. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Riley Perkofski)