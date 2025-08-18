Coast Guard Station Sand Key and Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater conduct search and rescue training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk aircrew deploys a rescue basket to a U.S. Coast Guard Station Sand Key 45-foot response boat-medium boat crew in Sand Key, Florida, Aug. 13, 2025. U.S. Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg aircrews and boat crews regularly conduct rescue basket hoist training to maintain operational readiness. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Riley Perkofski)