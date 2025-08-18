Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Station Sand Key and Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater conduct search and rescue training [Image 3 of 10]

    Coast Guard Station Sand Key and Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater conduct search and rescue training

    CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Riley Perkofski 

    U.S. Coast Guard Southeast District     

    A U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk aircrew deploys a rescue basket to a U.S. Coast Guard Station Sand Key 45-foot response boat-medium boat crew in Sand Key, Florida, Aug. 13, 2025. U.S. Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg aircrews and boat crews regularly conduct rescue basket hoist training to maintain operational readiness. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Riley Perkofski)

    Date Taken: 08.13.2025
    Date Posted: 08.22.2025 21:53
    Photo ID: 9273296
    VIRIN: 250813-G-KL910-1283
    Resolution: 5392x3592
    Size: 1.5 MB
    Location: CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    Coast Guard Station Sand Key and Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater conduct search and rescue training

    USCG, Clearwater, Sand Key, SAR, training, search and rescue

