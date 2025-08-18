Coast Guard Station Sand Key and Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater conduct search and rescue training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk aircrew flies behind a U.S. Coast Guard Station Sand Key 45-foot response boat-medium boat crew during training in Sand Key, Florida, Aug. 13, 2025. U.S. Coast Guard Station Sand Key has an area of responsibility that extends from Aripeka to Johns Pass Florida. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Riley Perkofski)