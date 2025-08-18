Republic of Korea and U.S. Army Leaders Discuss Detention Facility Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Maj. Gen. Kim Kwang Soo, commander of the Mobilization Forces Command, Republic of Korea Army, speaks with Brig. Gen. John M. Dunn, deputy commanding general (operations) of the 200th Military Police Command, about detention facility operations during Global Strike 2025, part of the Combat Support Training Exercise (CSTX), at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Aug. 7, 2025. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Capt. Jonathan R. Ferrer)