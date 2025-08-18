Soldiers in Global Strike 2025 during CSTX

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers, assigned to the 374th Engineer Company, load a UH-60 Black Hawk during Global Strike 2025 for the Combat Support Training Exercise (CSTX) at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin Aug. 11, 2025. CSTX immerses units in realistic, multi-domain combat scenarios to sharpen skills and enhance readiness. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. William Kuang)