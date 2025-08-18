Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldiers in Global Strike 2025 during CSTX [Image 7 of 11]

    Soldiers in Global Strike 2025 during CSTX

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2025

    Photo by Sgt. William Kuang 

    78th Training Division

    U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers, assigned to the 374th Engineer Company, load a UH-60 Black Hawk during Global Strike 2025 for the Combat Support Training Exercise (CSTX) at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin Aug. 11, 2025. CSTX immerses units in realistic, multi-domain combat scenarios to sharpen skills and enhance readiness. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. William Kuang)

    Date Taken: 08.11.2025
    Date Posted: 08.22.2025 21:28
    Photo ID: 9273292
    VIRIN: 250811-A-BL169-6834
    Resolution: 6074x3417
    Size: 17.94 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers in Global Strike 2025 during CSTX [Image 11 of 11], by SGT William Kuang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Global Strike 25
    Global Medic 25

