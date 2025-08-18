U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers, assigned to the 374th Engineer Company, load a UH-60 Black Hawk during Global Strike 2025 for the Combat Support Training Exercise (CSTX) at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin Aug. 11, 2025. CSTX immerses units in realistic, multi-domain combat scenarios to sharpen skills and enhance readiness. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. William Kuang)
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2025 21:28
|Photo ID:
|9273292
|VIRIN:
|250811-A-BL169-6834
|Resolution:
|6074x3417
|Size:
|17.94 MB
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Soldiers in Global Strike 2025 during CSTX [Image 11 of 11], by SGT William Kuang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Army Reserve Trains for Tomorrow’s Battlefield in Global Strike and Global Medic 2025
No keywords found.