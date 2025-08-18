CSTX 2025 Chaplain Field Services

U.S. Air Force Reserve Col. Gregg Caggianelli, a chaplain with the Air Force Reserve Command at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, performs religious services for Global Strike 2025 during the Combat Support Training Exercise (CSTX) at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Aug. 10. CSTX immerses units in realistic, multi-domain combat scenarios to sharpen skills and enhance readiness. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Xavier Chavez)
