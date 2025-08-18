Global Strike 2025 during CSTX

U.S. Army Reserve Brig. Gen. Dawn Johnson, right, Commanding General of 143rd Sustainment Command, awards Sgt. Jose Morales, left, assigned to the 846th Transportation Company, with a battle coin for his exceptional performance and dedication while participating in Global Strike 2025 during the Combat Support Training Exercise (CSTX) at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Aug. 9 2025. CSTX immerses units in realistic, multi-domain combat scenarios to sharpen skills and enhance readiness. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. William Kuang)
|Date Taken:
|08.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2025 21:28
|Photo ID:
|9273294
|VIRIN:
|250809-A-BL169-5658
|Resolution:
|5608x3739
|Size:
|13.14 MB
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
