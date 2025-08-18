Global Strike 2025 during CSTX

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Reserve Brig. Gen. Dawn Johnson, right, Commanding General of 143rd Sustainment Command, awards Sgt. Jose Morales, left, assigned to the 846th Transportation Company, with a battle coin for his exceptional performance and dedication while participating in Global Strike 2025 during the Combat Support Training Exercise (CSTX) at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Aug. 9 2025. CSTX immerses units in realistic, multi-domain combat scenarios to sharpen skills and enhance readiness. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. William Kuang)