Chief Warrant Officer 5 White

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chief Warrant Officer 5 LaShon P. White, the Command Chief Warrant Officer of the Army Reserve greets U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers during the Combat Support Training Exercise (CSTX) at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Aug. 10, 2025. White speaks with Soldiers about the importance of readiness and resilience training. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Pfc. Adrian Tlapanco)