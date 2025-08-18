Chief Warrant Officer 5 LaShon P. White, the Command Chief Warrant Officer of the Army Reserve greets U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers during the Combat Support Training Exercise (CSTX) at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Aug. 10, 2025. White speaks with Soldiers about the importance of readiness and resilience training. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Pfc. Adrian Tlapanco)
|Date Taken:
|08.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2025 21:28
|Photo ID:
|9273297
|VIRIN:
|250810-A-JS428-7783
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|2.79 MB
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Chief Warrant Officer 5 White [Image 11 of 11], by PFC Adrian Tlapanco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Army Reserve Trains for Tomorrow’s Battlefield in Global Strike and Global Medic 2025
No keywords found.