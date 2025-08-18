Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chief Warrant Officer 5 White [Image 9 of 11]

    Chief Warrant Officer 5 White

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    08.10.2025

    Photo by Pfc. Adrian Tlapanco 

    78th Training Division

    Chief Warrant Officer 5 LaShon P. White, the Command Chief Warrant Officer of the Army Reserve greets U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers during the Combat Support Training Exercise (CSTX) at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Aug. 10, 2025. White speaks with Soldiers about the importance of readiness and resilience training. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Pfc. Adrian Tlapanco)

    Global Strike 25
    Global Medic 25

