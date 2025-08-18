Soldiers in Global Strike 2025 during CSTX

U.S. Army Reserve Soldier Pfc. Ramon Smith, with the 374th Engineer Company, stands guard during Global Strike 2025 for the Combat Support Training Exercise (CSTX) at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin Aug. 11, 2025. CSTX builds a resilient Army Reserve force capable of responding to global challenges and supporting national defense. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. William Kuang)
|08.11.2025
|08.22.2025 21:28
|9273290
|250811-A-BL169-5452
|6720x3780
|23.3 MB
|FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
|2
|0
