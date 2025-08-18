Staff Sgt. Reginald Pendergrass Assumes His Battle Position

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Army Reserve Staff Sgt. Reginald Pendergrass, a Soldier from the 844th Engineer Battalion, assumes his battle position at Global Strike 2025 during the Combat Support Training Exercise (CSTX) at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Aug. 6. The CSTX prepares Army Reserve units for deployment by providing realistic, externally evaluated, and collective training scenarios. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Philip Ribas)